Chattanooga police say a portion of Hixson Pike will be closed for a few hours on Tuesday for utility work.
Police say both the north and southbound lanes in the 4800 block of Hixson Pike will be closed for 3-4 hours.
Police say the closings are happening to allow EPB crews remove a utility pole and lines following a recent crash.
No timeframe for when the closings will happen have been provided.
Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route.
