Chattanooga police are responding to a deadly crash in Ooltewah on Friday.
It happened around 1:45pm in the 6400 block of Mountain View Road near Ooltewah High School.
ADVISORY: Officers are working a fatal wreck in the 6400 block of Mountain View Road in Ooltewah. Please avoid the area for the next two hours.— Chattanooga PD (@ChattanoogaPD) September 1, 2023
Police say at least one person has been killed in the crash.
Due to the incident, drivers are asked to avoid the 6400 block of Mountain View Road until at least 4:30pm. A CPD spokesperson says Ooltewah-Georgetown Road can be used as an alternate route.
Details of what led to the crash and the names of the people involved are unknown at this time.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.