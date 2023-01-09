One lane is now open on I-24 westbound, near Westside Drive by Dodds Avenue due to a car accident.
no injuries have been reported.
Local 3 News will update you as we learn more.
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 51°
L 30°
39°
Altamont
Mostly Cloudy
H 50°
L 31°
33°
Athens
Cloudy
H 46°
L 28°
42°
Benton
Fair
H 51°
L 30°
39°
Chatsworth
Fair
H 51°
L 30°
39°
Dalton
Fair
H 51°
L 28°
38°
Dayton
Cloudy
H 46°
L 29°
35°
Dunlap
Fair
H 51°
L 30°
39°
Murphy
Cloudy
H 46°
L 28°
42°
Pikeville
Cloudy
H 46°
L 29°
35°
Summerville
Clear
H 54°
L 28°
39°
Ringgold
Fair
H 51°
L 30°
39°
Trenton
Fair
H 51°
L 30°
39°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.