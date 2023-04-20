UPDATE: N. Holtzclaw Ave between Wilcox Blvd and Citico Ave has been restored to two-way travel following a water main break on Wednesday.
One lane in each direction was opened near 4:45 p.m. on Thursday and the road is expected to fully reopen on Monday.
Drivers should continue to expect delays, and seek alternatives routes if possible.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga's Department of Transportation has closed a portion of N. Holtzclaw Avenue on Thursday because of a water main break.
The break happened in the 800 block of N. Holtzclaw Avenue between Wilcox Boulevard and Citico Avenue shortly after 5:00pm on Wednesday.
Crews at the scene tell Local 3 News, the old pipe has been replaced and the main has been repaired.
Crews say they still have to repave the road and while no exact time was given, they say they hope to reopen the road by Thursday evening.
Traffic is being re-routed to Citico Avenue, N. Orchard Knob Avenue, and Roanoke Avenue.
Drivers should expect delays, and seek alternatives routes if possible.
