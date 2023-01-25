TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of I-75 in Georgia

I-75 northbound in Georgia is currently backed up from Chatsworth Road to Red Bud Road.
There was a multi-vehicle crash involving 6 cars with reported injuries.
We are working to learn more and will provide updates on-air and online.
Chattanooga
Cloudy
H 56°
L 36°
48°
Altamont
Cloudy
H 54°
L 35°
52°
Athens
Rain
H 55°
L 35°
40°
Benton
Cloudy
H 56°
L 36°
49°
Chatsworth
Cloudy
H 56°
L 36°
49°
Dalton
Cloudy
H 55°
L 35°
49°
Dayton
Mostly Cloudy
H 50°
L 31°
46°
Dunlap
Cloudy
H 56°
L 36°
49°
Murphy
Rain
H 55°
L 35°
40°
Pikeville
Mostly Cloudy
H 50°
L 31°
46°
Summerville
Cloudy
H 57°
L 36°
53°
Ringgold
Cloudy
H 56°
L 36°
49°
Trenton
Cloudy
H 56°
L 36°
49°
