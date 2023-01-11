A crash involving multiple vehicles on I-75 in Bradley County has blocked a portion of the northbound side on Wednesday evening.
According to TDOT, the crash happened around 3:00pm, just four miles north of the Ooltewah exit as you approach the Bradley Ridgecut.
TDOT reports two of the three lanes in the area are blocked along with the left shoulder.
The cause of the crash and the condition of those involved are unknown at this time.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.