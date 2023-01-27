Beginning Monday, January 30, construction crews will close the intersection at the extension of S. Moore Road and Ringgold Road.
Construction is planned to begin on Monday, January 30, 2023, and will be completed within approximately 3 days. During this phase of construction, the intersection will remain closed and will reopen for public access upon completion.
During this closure, all southbound traffic attempting to enter the extension of S. Moore Road will be redirected to McBrien Road or Tombras Avenue. Vehicles attempting to enter East Ridge Crossing shopping center will be directed to the McBrien Road entrance. Vehicles attempting to enter Regions bank will be directed to the Ringgold Road entrance.
In the event of an emergency, please contact East Ridge Police Department at 423-622-1725 or dial 911.