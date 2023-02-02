Beginning Monday, February 6, construction crews will close the intersection at McBrien Road south of Ringgold Road.
Construction is planned to begin on Monday, February 6, 2023, and will be completed within approximately 42 days. During this phase of construction, the intersection will remain closed while crews install new stormwater drainage pipes.
During this closure, all traffic attempting to access McBrien Road South of Ringgold Road will be redirected to Tombras Avenue where alternate route and detour signs will be placed to re-direct traffic.
In the event of an emergency, please contact East Ridge Police Department at 423-622-1725 or dial 911.