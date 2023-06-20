A crash on Signal Mountain Boulevard has closed the road at the bottom of the mountain, causing delays for drivers on Tuesday morning.
It happened near the 1000 block of Signal Mountain Boulevard around 9:00am.
Photos sent to Local 3 show traffic backing up to the surrounding roads including W Road.
The cause of the crash and the condition of the people involved are unknown at this time.
It's unclear when the affected roadways will reopen.
