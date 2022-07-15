The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash in Catoosa County that has shut down a portion of Battlefield Parkway on Friday.
It happened around 3:55pm at Three Notch Road.
Photos from the Local 3 News crew at the scene show at least one car and a tractor-trailer are involved. Details of what caused the crash are unknown.
According to GDOT, all eastbound lanes of Battlefield Parkway at Three Notch Road are closed.
GDOT expects to have the scene cleared around 6:00PM.
Injuries, if any, are unknown at this time.
Local 3 New is working to learn more.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.