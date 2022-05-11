Traffic accident closes both lanes of State Route 68 in Rhea County Wednesday afternoon

The Rhea County Sheriff's Office is currently working a commercial vehicle traffic accident on State Route 68 on Grand View Mt.
Crews say both lanes are closed at this time.
Please use an alternate route until further notice.
Chattanooga
Mostly Cloudy
H 86°
L 61°
77°
Altamont
Partly Cloudy
H 88°
L 61°
85°
Athens
Fair
H 83°
L 54°
79°
Benton
Mostly Cloudy
H 86°
L 61°
78°
Chatsworth
Mostly Cloudy
H 86°
L 61°
78°
Dalton
Partly Cloudy
H 85°
L 58°
75°
Dayton
Cloudy
H 80°
L 54°
74°
Dunlap
Mostly Cloudy
H 86°
L 61°
78°
Murphy
Fair
H 83°
L 54°
79°
Pikeville
Cloudy
H 80°
L 54°
74°
Summerville
Mostly Cloudy
H 85°
L 59°
77°
Ringgold
Mostly Cloudy
H 86°
L 61°
78°
Trenton
Mostly Cloudy
H 86°
L 61°
78°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.