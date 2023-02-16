UPDATE: A crash involving two tractor trailers closed down part of I-24 in Marion County for hours Wednesday night, a preliminary report said.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one tractor trailer traveling east crossed the right fog line near mile marker 157.8. That vehicle hit another tractor trailer, which was parked on the shoulder due to engine failure, just before 4:45PM CT.
The eastbound roadway was closed while THP investigated.
One of the three occupants in the first tractor trailer was injured. The driver of that vehicle has been charged with failure to exercise due care.
The lanes fully reopened just before 10:00PM CT.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: All lanes of traffic on I-24 were reopened Wednesday night, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed.
Viewers had reported they were at a stand still for hours following a crash in Marion County.
Traffic may continue to be congested until the backup clears. THP continues to investigate, the agency said.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: Motorists traveling east are being diverted from I-24 in Marion County as officials continue to work a serious crash.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, traffic is now being diverted at exit 155 to avoid the wreckage.
One lane of travel is open at this time.
THP advises motorists, "take exit 155 and make a left turn onto Highway 28 North, take the exit to Highway 41 East and make a right turn onto Griffith Highway South. Reconnect with I24 East at the 158 mile marker."
PREVIOUS STORY: Officials are on the scene of a serious crash on I-24 in Kimball Wednesday evening.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol told Local 3 News they are still investigating the crash, which has been impeding the flow of traffic on the interstate.
Viewers said they have been at a stand still for hours.
