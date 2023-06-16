As first responders from the Haletown Volunteer Fire Department were attending to a single vehicle crash with entrapment Thursday night, a tow truck driver who was helping with the incident was hit by a passing car.
The crash, on Highway 41, happened about 8:27pm near Sullivans Landing.
The Jasper Fire Department was called in for mutual aid support.
The HVFD assisted Puckett EMS staff with extrication of the victim from the original crash.
Then, Puckett EMS helped and transported the tow truck driver to a nearby hospital for treatment of what are described as non-life threatening injuries.