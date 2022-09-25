Touch-A-Truck to provide children the opportunity to explore trucks

The Collegedale Police Department will be participating again with the annual Chattanooga Touch-a-Truck event at Warner Park on Saturday, November 12.
Kids in the Tennessee Valley will have the chance to check out heavy-duty trucks and meet the people who protect, serve, and build our community.
The event also provides food trucks, face painting, and other activities for kids.
Quiet hour will be from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. for those who are more sensitive to noise and flashing lights.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate on the day of the event.
If you want to learn more or participate in the future, visit touchatruckchatt.com.