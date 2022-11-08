Good morning, to kick off your Tuesday, we have a total lunar eclipse happening this morning. Unfortunately, we do have areas of fog and clouds to hinder the view in some locations. As of 4am ET, clouds are worse for Chattanooga and westward, and the greatest fog is in Cherokee and Polk counties in the east. If you do have visibility of the Moon, here’s your timeline.
- Partial Eclipse from 4:09am to 5:15am ET… increasing dark shadow on the Moon
- Total Eclipse from 5:16am to 6:42am ET… Moon visible, looks like full Moon but it takes on its “blood” color appearing rusty or amber
- Partial Eclipse again from 6:43am to sunrise/moonset shortly after 7am ET
Now for the weather, today will have a nice mix of sun and clouds with warm highs again from 73-78 for most. Wednesday will be sunny and comfortable in the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday will have increasing clouds and hit highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Then, the current Subtropical Storm Nicole, located east of Florida, should bring our local area rain Thursday night through Friday. Showers should taper off Friday afternoon as a cold front sweeps across our region. Highs on Friday will be in the 60s, followed by a chilly weekend. Saturday will only reach the 50s, while Sunday will max out in the 40s! Both days will be mostly sunny.