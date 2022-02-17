(CNN) -- Millions of Americans were under winter weather alerts, wind advisories or tornado watches as a broad storm with a "plethora of weather hazards" raced across the US on Thursday.
The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down about 30 miles north of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with trees in the roadway and unspecified structural damage reported. A third tornado was reported in Pell City, east of Birmingham.
In Mississippi and Tennessee reports of trees and power lines down were coming in to the US Storm Prediction Center.
Central Alabama, including Birmingham, was under a tornado watch until 9 pm CT, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Rotating supercell thunderstorms in western Alabama were forecast to move into the watch area with the potential to produce tornadoes.
About 25,000 customers were without power Thursday evening in Alabama, according to poweroutage.us. The number for Mississippi was just over 9,000.
In addition, the storm prediction center noted the storms may also contain wind gusts up to 70 mph.
To the north, more than 40 million people were under a winter storm warning or advisory.
"A dynamic winter storm is developing over the Southern Plains this morning and set to produce a plethora of weather hazards throughout the central and eastern U.S. through early Friday," the Weather Prediction Center said earlier Thursday.
Some people will experience just one hazard, but some places including Indianapolis might get more than they bargained for. They are under a flood watch as significant rainfall is likely through the day Thursday. Conditions will rapidly change to freezing rain, sleet and then snow by Thursday evening.
There is even a tiny chance that the city will see severe storms before the colder air rushes in.
Not everyone will experience all the impacts. Here are the conditions expected and who is likely to see them.
Extreme winds and possible tornadoes
Damaging winds will be the primary threat as the ongoing storms increase in intensity while they spread eastward. Over 50 million people are at risk for severe storms, from Louisiana to Virginia and more than 125 million Americans were in areas under a wind advisory.
"Damaging winds and a strong tornado or two will be possible," the Storm Prediction Center said.
Memphis, Nashville, Murfreesboro in Tennessee, Huntsville in Alabama and Jackson in Mississippi are most likely to see damaging winds. They are all under an enhanced risk -- level 3 of 5 -- for severe storms.
As of Thursday afternoon, there was a line of storms from Louisiana to Ohio.
Along with the severe weather threat are the isolated pockets of potential flooding that come with severe thunderstorms. However, there is a higher risk of flooding on the northern fringes of the warm moist air colliding with colder air.
"The combination of frozen soil and melting snow will exacerbate flooding concerns throughout the Ohio Valley and Interior Northeast through tonight," the prediction center said.
Flood watches and a slight risk -- level 2 of 4 -- of excessive rainfall reach from southern Missouri to western Vermont.
Rainfall amounts around 1 to 2 inches are expected in this region, with locally higher amounts.
The thing that could limit the flooding concerns will be the speed of the cold air. "The question remains as to how much precipitation falls as which precipitation type before cold air rushes in behind a cold front," the prediction center said.
If the cold air arrives earlier than expected, this will limit the amount of rain and reduce the likely hood of flooding.
A swath of half a foot of snow
On the cold side of this system, a thin strip of heavy snow is likely to fall from northern Oklahoma to central Illinois by Thursday afternoon, forecasters said.
Chicago was expecting near blizzard conditions.
"Heads up! A band of particularly intense snow will move through the Chicago metro in the next few hours!" the National Weather Service office there tweeted in a mid-afternoon update. "Roads conditions will remain poor simply due to the high rate that snow is falling. Snow will taper from west to east throughout the evening."
Just south of the line of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain will fall before any snow.
Models show a line of freezing rain and sleet along the edge of the cold air from Missouri all the way into Ohio. It will likely be a quick transition from ice to snow but even the littlest bit of ice can make conditions more hazardous.
When snow falls on top of the ice, it is more challenging to drive on and the ice also adds weight to branches and power lines.
Kansas City set a daily record for February 17 with 7 inches of snow, surpassing 1893 when 6 inches fell. Other areas in the state saw as much as 10 inches.
But it isn't just the Midwest. All the way up to Maine, people are likely to see rain transition over to winter weather as the cold air advances through. "Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories span over 1,500 miles from western Oklahoma to northern Maine," the prediction center said.
The quick-hitting storm will leave almost as quickly as it arrived. Snow will end in the Midwest by Thursday evening and end in New England by Friday afternoon.
Gusty winds cause travel hazard
If anyone has escaped the hazards of snow, severe storms and flooding, they likely won't also escape the high winds ahead of this system.
Wind warnings and advisories stretch nearly 2,000 miles from Texas to Maine signifying southerly winds ahead of the storm that could become hazardous at times.
"Wind gusts up to 50 mph could lead to power outages where trees have been weakened by recent ice storms, as well as hazardous travel conditions for high profile vehicles." the prediction center warned.
Parts of southern New England could see wind gusts as high as 65 mph Thursday night.
Airlines canceled more than 1,200 flights Thursday, according to the tracking website FlightAware.
FlightAware said a third of flights were canceled out of the Detroit Metro (more than 140 flights) and Kansas City airports. One-quarter of flights scheduled out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport were canceled.
Hundreds of flights were scrapped in the busy Chicago area, which saw snow and ice. Cancellations included more than 205 flights at Chicago O'Hare (19 percent of the schedule) and 81 at Chicago Midway (32 percent of the schedule), according to FlightAware.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.