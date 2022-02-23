Severe Weather Awareness Week continues with Wednesday’s topic of Tornado Safety.
Tornado safety starts by knowing where to go if a tornado warning is issued for your community.
Mobile and manufactured homes are never safe options when there is a tornado. You must plan ahead for a different safe location. Large open rooms, vehicles, and seeking shelter underneath an overpass are also unsafe.
So what are good locations?
A safe place to stay during a tornado will be an interior room of a well constructed home or building. You want as many walls between you and the outside and no windows – typically a bathroom or closet.
The safest options are a basement or a designated tornado storm shelter.
Now, that you know your safe shelter locations, when do tornadoes occur?
Tornadoes can happen any month during the year.
Here in the Tennessee Valley our tornado season peaks from February to June with the highest historical numbers happening in March, April, and May. There can also be a smaller secondary peak in the fall, typically around November.
As March nears, now is the time to make sure you have everything in order for severe weather season. You will need multiple ways to receive weather alerts: weather radio, weather app on phone, Local 3 News on TV. Also, communicate with your family and friends ahead and during severe weather events.
Finally, have a plan for you and your family for how you will get to your safe location quickly and have an emergency kit of supplies such as shoes, bicycle helmets to protect your head, flashlights, water, phone charger, and more.