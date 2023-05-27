Torch Light Tour of Chattanooga National Cemetery scheduled Monday night for Memorial Day

The Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is partnering with the Chattanooga National Cemetery to provide a 90-minute, 1-mile torch light walking tour of the Civil War portion of the national cemetery on Monday evening, Memorial Day, May 29th.
Organizers advise anyone attending to arrive at the old cemetery entrance arch in the southwest portion of the cemetery by 8:45 pm.
In recognition of the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga and the Battles for Chattanooga, National Military Park Historian Jim Ogden will feature graves and stories of some of the soldiers interred in the cemetery who died in the fighting around Chattanooga in 1863.
Comfortable, supportive footwear, clothing appropriate for the weather, and water are recommended for this program. A flashlight, to supplement the light from the reproduction historical torches, is also encouraged.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at (706) 866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at (423) 821-7786, or visit the National Military Park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.