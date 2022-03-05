TopGolf will be conducting a special hiring event on Monday, March 7th, beginning at 4pm.
Interviews will be for Front of House (FOH) Associates - Servers, Bartenders, Barback, Guest Services, Drink Runners, and Food Runners.
Daily interviews are being held for Topgolf's culinary positions including Dishwashers, Prep Cooks and Line Cooks.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply soon and even stop by the restaurant for an in-person interview.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at Topgolf.com/Careers and search for the Chattanooga location specifically.
Applicants will be able to choose between a FOH and HOH/culinary position.
TopGolf is a premier entertainment and event venue located at 490 Camp Jordan Parkway in East Ridge.
This location features 36 climate-controlled hitting bays, full-service restaurant and bar, 13-foot video wall and 50+ HDTVs, indoor/outdoor yard with fire pits/18-hole miniature golf course, VIP/Party Patio, and more.