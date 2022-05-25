Topgolf in East Ridge will be holding hiring events on June 6 and June 8.
They will be conducting interviews on both days starting at 4 p.m. for the following positions: Front of House Associates including Servers, Bartenders, Barback, Guest Services, Drink Runners, and Food Runners.
Culinary positions include Dishwashers, Prep Cooks and Line Cooks. Topgolf encourages those interested to apply soon and to visit the restaurant for an in-person interview.
Applications for the open positions can be found on the Topgolf website.
Topgolf is located at 490 Camp Jordan Parkway in East Ridge.