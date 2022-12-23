Attorney Tonya Craft is representing a softball coach accused of inappropriately touching girls on several teams across Georgia and Tennessee.
Craft's own story made national headlines when she faced similar charges years ago and was eventually acquitted.
In an exclusive interview, Craft sat down to discuss why she made the decision to represent Hughes.
Craft was in the same seat as Hughes more than 10 years ago when she faced 22 charges of child molestation. At that time, she was fired and lost custody of her kids.
She says she understands what it's like to have not have a voice. In this case, she says she is after two things: the truth, and justice.
"I'm very serious about what I do. I'm very serious about the cases I take. I send more cases away than I take," said Craft. "I will not help anybody that has done anything inappropriate to a child because I think they should go to prison and suffer the consequences."
When Craft was on the other side of the law back in 2008, she was fired from her job as a North Georgia teacher over allegations of sexual abuse before she was acquitted. She earned a law degree and would go on to fight for those falsely accused.
Local softball coach James "Pete" Hughes is facing charges of Sexual Battery and False Imprisonment.
Craft has defended cases like this across the country, a reputation that led Hughes to reach out for help.
"But we are going to get it right. We're going to be here until the end we're going to fight this until the very end because we do believe he's innocent, and we're not going to give up," stated Craft.
Hughes is a softball coach in the Rossville and Chattanooga area. He's accused of touching multiple girls across different schools inappropriately.
While Craft was hired as the Attorney on the case, Craft has a personal relationship with Hughes.
She believes he's innocent.
"Pete Hughes is a good man. He's a great father, he's a wonder grand father, he's a great husband. He has his faults. He may not be perfect with finances, but he did not do this and we're going to fight for him until the very end," she said.
Craft was not at liberty to disclose evidence she's seen to justify her case, but says she will ensure Hughes is given a fair trail.
"It is all coming together, and it's coming together very quickly. And again, this a long and drawn process; we're going to be looking into this and investigating," she added. "If this goes to trial in a year or three years, we're going to be here until the end. "
Craft says her only job is to seek the truth and get to the bottom of what happened, for the sake of victims and her clients.
"I'm heartbroken for the individuals and the alleged victims in cases like this. I've seen it in my own family and saw what the children went through," expressed Craft. "That's why its so important to get this right. Not only for Mr. Hughes but the individuals as well."
Hughes is out on bond.
Craft is encouraging anyone who knows Hughes or claims to be a victim to contact Tonya Craft Consulting at (423) 682-8300.
The detective over at the Rossville Police Department can be reached at (706) 866-1228.
Continue to follow Local 3 News for updates to this story.