Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello will not coach this weekend's series against Dayton. Vitello has been suspended after a violation in the program.
The University of Tennessee, Vitello, and the NCAA are working together to address the violation. Josh Elander will be the Vols interim head coach for the weekend.
The university offered an official statement on the matter.
"The University and Coach Vitello are working collaboratively with the NCAA to address a violation in the program. Coach Vitello will be suspended for this weekend’s series, with Josh Elander serving as acting head coach, and we will provide an update on Monday. Coach Vitello has acknowledged his mistake and accepted full responsibility. We appreciate his cooperation in the process and his dedication to do right by the student-athletes in the Tennessee baseball program. NCAA bylaws prohibit additional comment or details. The University will continue to emphasize—to all staff—the imperative of leading with honesty and integrity."
There are no additional details or information at this time. An update will be provided on Monday.
Game one of Tennessee's three-game series against Dayton begins Friday at 4:30 ay Lindsey Nelson Stadium.