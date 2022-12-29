A 3-year-old is dead after sustaining a gunshot wound Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department said.
According to Cleveland police, responders received a call about a child with a gunshot wound at a residence on Michigan Avenue just before 5:00PM.
The child was taken to a local hospital by his father where he was pronounced dead.
The Cleveland Police Department said no other information is available at this time due to the active investigation.
