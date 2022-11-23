Good morning, the next two days will have great weather for your outdoor plans, traveling into and out of the Tennessee Valley, and frying those turkeys. Today will be mostly sunny with mild highs from 60-65 for most locations. Tonight will have some clouds with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s.
Thanksgiving will be warm for this time of year with highs in the mid-60s and a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll generally be mostly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon.
Then, rain will arrive Thanksgiving night and continue into your Black Friday. Most of the rain should occur Friday morning through early afternoon with a break period for Friday late afternoon and night. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s to 60.
There will be another chance for rain on Saturday. The timing for this rain is less consistent, so if you have plans to be outside, please check back for updates. The timing is still fluctuating from more in the daytime versus more at night. Highs on Saturday will be around 60. Lastly, rain should finish up Sunday morning with clouds gradually clearing and highs in the upper 50s.