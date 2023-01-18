Tennessee is set to make a major economic development announcement tomorrow, Thursday, January 19, 2023. Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter will be joined by local elected officials at the PIE Innovation Center in Cleveland to make the announcement.
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) is dedicated to making Tennessee the number one location in the Southeast for high-quality jobs. To achieve this goal, TNECD works to attract new corporate investment to the state and assists existing Tennessee companies with expansion and economic growth.
The announcement tomorrow is expected to bring more jobs and investment into the Cleveland area. It is part of TNECD’s ongoing efforts to create a strong economy in Tennessee that benefits all citizens.
TNECD has been successful in its mission so far, with Tennessee ranking as one of the top states for business in 2020 according to Forbes Magazine. The department has also helped create over 200,000 new jobs since 2011.
The announcement tomorrow will be an exciting opportunity for Cleveland residents and businesses alike. It will be a chance for them to learn more about how TNECD’s efforts are helping their community grow and prosper.