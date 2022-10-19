This year, TNAchieves is returning to in-person activities.
However, before that begins, they are asking communities around the Volunteer State for help.
TNAchieves is on its final stretch to get mentors in Hamilton County with a deadline approaching this week.
“There is a significant remaining need," said TNAchieves Senior Director of Mentors Tyler Ford.
Right now, they're trying to fulfill their mentor numbers by the end of the week for students in need of college assistance.
“To help ensure students and communities across the state can access community college, technical school, tuition and mandatory fees free," said Ford. "But many of those students are the first in their family to go to college."
He said right now, 2,500 mentors are needed statewide, and 127 of those are needed in Hamilton County.
“Each year we recruit 9,000 mentors across the state to fulfill that role and provide encouragement, support, and guidance for those students who might otherwise be a little unfamiliar," said Ford.
With mentorship returning to in-person interactions, Ford said getting enough mentors is crucial.
“Our mentors really take them under their wing and help them to realize their full potential," said Ford. "They get them to see ‘hey, you know, community college is within reach for you.’”
He said you must be 21 or older and complete a background check and training program, but the time commitment is low.
“Really, what you need to be willing to do is commit one hour per month to encouraging students, prepping students, and checking in on them," said Ford.