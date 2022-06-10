Officials with tnAchieves are making changes to their mentorship program to encourage more students to seek higher education.
It comes after a recent drop in college enrollment.
Chief Community and Government Relations Officer Graham Thomas said they will continue to use virtual tools, but mentors will start meeting in-person again.
He said they will receive their student's contact information in November, which is earlier than in previous years.
In December or January, Mentors will come together at a tnAchieves meeting to start building relationships with students.
"We are trying to give our mentors about a four-month head start this year to really kind of develop that relationship, help students with their FAFSA their federal financial aid paperwork and get them excited about college even earlier in the process than ever before," Thomas said.
He said many of these students are first-generation college students.
"Many of them don't have anyone in their direct support system that's been to college before," Thomas said.
The goal is to have more than 9,000 mentors by Friday, October 21.
Mentors are only asked to make a one-hour commitment each month.
If you're interested in learning more or applying for the program, you can visit tnAchieves' website.