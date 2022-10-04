If you have plans to vote in the November 8 state and federal elections, you only have one week to get registered in Tennessee.
The voter registration deadline is Tuesday, October 11.
"The first step to making your voice heard on Election Day is registering to vote," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "With our convenient online voter registration system, it's never been easier for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration."
To register in the state to vote, update or check your registration, visit the Secretary of State's online voter registration system, GoVoteTN.gov.
The site will allow you to use a computer, phone or tablet, and all you need is your state-issued driver's license or a photo ID.
Each submission is checked against the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security's database.
If you prefer, you can download the paper application form at GoVoteTN.gov.
Those must be mailed to your local county election commission office or submitted in person. Mailed voter registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 11.
Election Day registration is not available in Tennessee.
Early voting for the November 8 state and federal general election starts Wednesday, October 19, and runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, November 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, November 1.