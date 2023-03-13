In response to the national demand for nuclear engineers, Tennessee Tech University is taking steps to create a new Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Engineering degree.
At its March meeting, the Board of Trustees was informed of Tech's plans to submit the program to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. Governor Bill Lee declared in his 2023 State of the State address that nuclear energy is a critical part of the nation's long-term strategy, and proposed to invest in creating a nuclear development and manufacturing ecosystem in the state.
The program is designed to give future nuclear engineers the opportunity to pursue their career, as the average age of current nuclear engineers is over 50. With the aim of providing students with the program in Fall 2024, Tech's College of Engineering has a "very aggressive" timeline for its completion.