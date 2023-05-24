Tennessee Tech University and United Cleanup Oak Ridge, LLC (UCOR) have announced a new partnership that will focus on building a pipeline of skilled workers for UCOR’s environmental cleanup at the Oak Ridge Reservation for the U.S. Department of Energy.
Tennessee Tech’s College of Engineering is set to launch a new nuclear engineering degree program as early as fall 2024, furthering its position as a top producer of engineering graduates for the state of Tennessee. The partnership between Tech and UCOR will build upon their existing internship program to identify research, training, mentorship, and education opportunities to enrich the learning experiences of Tech’s STEM and business students.
Tech President Phil Oldham commented on the partnership, stating “Tech students and faculty care deeply about being good stewards of our home here in Tennessee and its rich natural resources. As we aim for the launch of our nuclear engineering degree program in the fall of 2024, we are proud to link arms with UCOR in support of their work at Oak Ridge Reservation. By sharing the talents and manpower of Tech students and working hand in glove with the experts at UCOR, we can ensure that Oak Ridge Reservation is equipped with the proper workforce to remain a site of innovation, discovery and responsible environmental practice for years to come.”
UCOR President & Chief Executive Officer Ken Rueter said that the organization is “excited to formalize and expand our connection with Tennessee Tech” and that they plan to finalize an endowed engineering scholarship at Tech for the region’s students. He added that “Governor Lee has set a goal for Tennessee to be the leader in nuclear-related careers, so we applaud Tech’s addition of a nuclear engineering degree to its strong, existing engineering offerings. The future looks bright for Tennessee, and it all begins with cleanup.”
U.S. Department of Energy Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management Field Office Manager, Jay Mullis, commented that this partnership “will showcase the variety of career opportunities the Department of Energy has at Oak Ridge, from facility deactivation and decommissioning and environmental restoration to fields such as finance, cybersecurity and environmental justice.”