TN Tech alum to compete in 2023 Iditarod Dog Race

Tennessee Tech University alumna Jennifer LaBar will embark on an epic journey on March 4, when she and 14 of her Alaskan Husky mixes set off from Anchorage, Alaska, on their 1,000-mile trek to Nome in what is known as the “Last Great Race” – the Iditarod.
LaBar, who graduated from Tech in 2005 with a degree in secondary education, had no aspirations of becoming a dog musher when she first moved to Alaska in 2011. She had simply followed her husband, also a Tech graduate with a degree in industrial technology, to the state after his one-year internship in Arkansas.
“My husband has always been very supportive of me pursuing the sport, even though he knew that it was going to be expensive and time consuming,” LaBar said.
LaBar and her husband started with five dogs and, by the end of their first year, had doubled that number. Now, they own 20 racing dogs and run Rockin’ Ridge Kennel in Healy, Alaska, which also offers trips with the sled dogs to the public.
“It’s kind of like the training that human marathon athletes do,” LaBar explained. “You start with small miles, so around September we start with three- to five-mile runs. Every time you run those same miles three or four times you bump up more distance.”
Along the trail for the Iditarod, checkpoints have been set up for the racers who, after a mandatory check-in, can choose to stay and rest, or choose to continue on. Each stop is spaced at varying distances from the next, so a musher has to consider how far away the next check point is when deciding whether to stay or go.
Those wanting to keep up with LaBar’s progress in the Iditarod can keep an eye on the official Iditarod website at https://iditarod.com or join her private Facebook group “Team LaBar – Iditarod 2023.”
“I never even knew about dog sledding until 2007, when we came up here for the very first time,” LaBar said. “I've always loved dogs and I love the outdoors and long-distance traveling. This is like the best of all those worlds combined.”
