TN students to face stricter penalties for mass violence threats against schools

Tennessee students who violate a new law could face a mandatory year's expulsion from school.
The new law went into effect in July requiring stricter penalties for students who make threats of mass violence against schools.
The law applies to students who bring a gun to school, who assault educators, who are found with illegal drugs or who threaten mass violence against the school.
According to lawmakers, the new law would require a student to be expelled for no less than one calendar year if a student violated a zero-tolerance offense.
- A student brings or has an unauthorized firearm on school property
- A student commits aggravated assault or assault on a teacher, principal, administrator or any other employee of an LEA or a school resource officer.
- A student has unlawful possession of any drug on school grounds or at a school-sponsored event.
Since passing in July, the law is in effect for the 2023/2024 school year.
However, lawmakers say the new law allows directors of schools to make case-by-case changes in cases involving students who violate "zero tolerance" policies.