The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 80 year old Frances Patterson, who is missing from Polk County.
She is 5’7”, weighs 190 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with pink lettering, a green jacket with a fur collar, and white and black pants with pink flowers.
Frances has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance. She is possibly traveling in a 2022 green Toyota Tacoma with TN tag 203 BHMY.
If you have any information, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 423-496-3301 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
