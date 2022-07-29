For 2022, the state of Tennessee will have a Sales Tax Holiday, and it will look a bit different than it has in the past.
New this year will be a special month-long gun safes and safety equipment for the entire month of July and grocery sales tax holiday for the entire month of August.
Shoppers will enjoy the tax-free shopping for clothes, school supplies and computers, with some restrictions applied.
The sales tax holiday will begin July 29 and run until 11:59pm July 31.
Some of the limits are:
Clothing
- Tax exempt: General apparel costing under $100 (shirts plants, shoes, dresses, socks, etc.)
- Not exempt: Clothing over $100; jewelry, handbags, sports or recreational equipment.
School supplies
- Tax exempt: School and art supplies under $100 or less per item, including notebooks, binders, backpacks, pens, pencils and art items such as clay, glazes, drawing pads, brushes.
- Not exempt: Items costing more than $100; items normally sold together cannot be separated to bring per-item cost below $100 threshold.
Computers
- Tax exempt: Computers, laptops, tablets for personal use, costing $1,500 or less
- Not exempt: Flash drives, CD's, DVD's, printer supplies, household appliances, individually purchased software (ie not bundled with computers, laptops, tablets when purchased).
The July Sales Tax Holiday for gun safes and safety equipment the legislature extended the holiday an additional fiscal year.
The August Sales Tax Holiday for food and food ingredients does not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, prepared food, and baby formula.