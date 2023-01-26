Tennessee State Representative Greg Martin from Hamilton County has introduced a bill that would allow trained school security officers, school resource officers, and other certified officers to use a 'mechanical restraint' on a student receiving special education services in an emergency situation.
Martin tells us this bill is meant to protect special needs students from harming themselves and others.
He says that the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has not been able to staff all the needs of the school system with SROs. Consequently, pivoting to employee trained SSOs to meet their security needs.
"No one wants to see any student placed in restraints, but unfortunately there are situations where it may be necessary in order to ensure everyone's safety. The bill simply helps the school system to continue to serve and protect the most vulnerable children when an emergency situation arises".
