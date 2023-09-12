U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn is gearing up for a re-election campaign as she wraps up her 5th annual 95 county tour. As State Representative Gloria Johnson prepares to oppose her next year.
During her tour, Senator Blackburn said she talked to small businesses owners, school officials and law enforcement. She said inflation was a hot topic.
"And how it impacts an individual's budget, but the budgets of our counties and cities, as they look at how they use the resources that taxpayers are spending to run those local governments," she explained.
As the Republican incumbent closes out her tour, Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson, a Democrat, has announced her intention to run against Senator Blackburn next year.
"I'm going to fight to drive down prescription drug prices, so families aren't deciding between groceries and buying their medicine their family needs. I'm going to be working on gun sense legislation like universal background checks and making sure we have safe storage," Johnson said during a Zoom call.
In a campaign video, Blackburn said Johnson and other potential Democratic candidates are a "threat to our way of life".
"Each of these are leftist, socialists, they are not individuals that would vote for lowering inflation, reducing taxes and making certain that we get that southern border secured," she explained.
"What I want to do is help the Tennesseans way of life, because the reality is she is not working for working Tennessee families, she's working for lobbyist and special interests and right now Tennesseans are struggling. Right now, she might be talking about cutting taxes, but she's not talking about cutting taxes of working families," said Johnson.