Monday, the Volunteer State received a D+ from the Tennessee Disability Coalition after they reviewed several key priorities for working adults with disabilities.
Jeff Strand, coordinator of government and external affairs for the coalition, said they put the scorecard together to give people a glimpse at what living in Tennessee with a disability is really like.
"We're a membership organization, so we kind of polled our members to see what issues they're facing living with a disability in Tennessee, they came up with difficulty with housing, transportation, access to care, family care giving," said Strand.
Strand said they took a deep dive into eight issues members had and compared Tennessee's accessibility to other states. When it comes to housing the state scored an F.
"It takes 51% more income for a Tennessean with a disability to achieve the same standard of living as a Tennessean without a disability."
Strand said they found 80 out of 95 counties do not have affordable housing for people working with disabilities.
For employment the state received a D+. Something Cyndi Leach has personally struggled with.
"Obtaining employment in the state of Tennessee has been the most difficult," explained Leach.
Leach had polio as a child and is now a paraplegic. She said companies have passed her over for jobs because of her disability.
"I filled out an application in once and as I went out the door I look over my shoulder as the receptionist put it in the shredder."
She said for people with disabilities it can be hard mentally when you are told no over and over.
"You start to feel like you're a second class citizens, worthless, that you have nothing to offer, if you keep being told those things, people are going to start believing them."
Leach and Strand are hoping the scorecard will not only benefit future residents, but also motivate citizens and policymakers to think about our disabled community and make changes for the better.
"We all want to just be able to make a living, and have a family like most people do," said Leach.
Here is the full scorecard with the individual grades for each area: