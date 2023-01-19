Dustin Spillers was arrested on Saturday and extradited to Georgia on Monday.
A Facebook post that has now been deleted said The Wolftever Creek Elementary School's PTA announced Spillers would be stepping down due to a family emergency and named their new president.
"This message is to let you all know that unfortunately due to a family emergency, Dustin Spillers has had to step down from PTA effectively immediately. I'll be stepping up into the role of president, and we're actively looking for a new board member for the remainder of the school year," said Brandi Dixon, PTA President of Wolftever Creek Elementary.
The post has since been deleted from the WCES PTA page.
Hamilton County Schools released a statement saying Spillers is no longer involved with the school's PTA or school. They say he has not been on campus since his resignation. They say based on the information they have, the allegations have no known connection to the school or to his former role.
Dwight Hunter, President of Tennessee's PTA says nobody has reached out to the state PTA about any concerns.
He says there is a nomination process, but local units control how they operate. He says someone can be nominated into the role as long as they are a member.
Hunter says the title does not provide any special access to children. He says you do not have to be a parent to become a member. He says school administrators decide how close or how distant each PTO unit is to any school.
"The only thing different when your president is that you have the responsibility to run the association," stated Hunter.
"PTA's mission is to make every child’s potential a reality by engaging and empowering families and communities to advocate for all children."
Hunter says the process of electing is up to the members of that PTA to decide if they will make changes to any nominations, eligibility, or other rules.
He says the Hamilton County Council PTA will be able to help the school directly to navigate what is next to ensure the priority of their mission. He hopes the organization can continue their progress.
"We're here to help you guide and support," says Hunter. "There's a tremendous transition and a lot of change and we don't want to lose the momentum."