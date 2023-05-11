Supporters of TennGreen Land Conservancy smashed fundraising goals in April by raising $164,910 for the organization during its annual Hike-a-Thon.
TennGreen Land Conservancy launched this first-of-its-kind event in the Southeast in 2021. In its third year, the Hike-a-Thon was more successful than ever, with over 1,000 participants, donors, and sponsors getting involved.
"We're so grateful for the incredible support from everyone who made this year's Hike-a-Thon the best yet," said Alice Hudson Pell, Executive Director of TennGreen Land Conservancy. "Together, we explored the beauty of our natural world while raising funds to protect it for future generations. I look forward to furthering the protection of the places that make Tennessee so special!"
The Hike-a-Thon is a month-long competition where people of all ages and abilities can explore nature and raise funds to protect Tennessee's lands and waters.
This year, 503 hikers, paddlers, climbers, mountain bikers, and trail runners completed over 2,000 outdoor adventures, exploring more than 8,800 miles globally.
Other highlights include:
- 17 participants each hiked more than 100 miles during the competition, with two hiking more than 200 miles
- Adventures completed in 23 states, five countries, and one US territory
- Hike-a-Thoners climbed more than 111,000 feet (that's ~21 miles and equivalent to climbing Mount Everest nearly four times)
Participants also hiked 6,499 miles, mountain biked 1,039 miles, paddled 699 miles, and ran 547 miles on trails.
Proceeds from the Hike-a-Thon benefit TennGreen Land Conservancy, a 501(c)(3) environmental nonprofit and Tennessee's oldest accredited statewide land conservancy. In 2022, TennGreen Land Conservancy protected more than 5,000 acres of forests and open spaces throughout the state.
Some of these successes included expanding Fall Creek Falls State Park by more than 2,000 acres; helping partners acquire four acres adjacent to Lockeland Springs Park in east Nashville; acquiring land for the future Ducks Unlimited Park in Memphis; and purchasing key lands along the Cumberland Trail, Tennessee's longest linear park.
To view the complete list of 2023 Hike-a-Thon winners or information about sponsoring next year's event, go here.