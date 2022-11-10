More than 80 soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard's 268th Military Police Company, are scheduled to return to Tennessee on November 11 after serving overseas for nearly one year.
The 268th is based in Millington, TN.
The company is comprised of military police Soldiers trained in security operations, base defense, movement control, and law and order.
The soldiers spent the last ten months serving at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, as part of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa.
Once the soldiers arrive at Smyrna's Volunteer Training Site, they will be greeted by families,
friends, and fellow service members who are expected to welcome them home.
"We are all looking forward to returning," said Capt. Timothy Sanders, commander of the 268th Military Police Company. "I'm very proud of the work our soldiers did while deployed."
The soldiers are currently at Fort Bliss, Texas, where they are completing their demobilization and out-processing procedures.