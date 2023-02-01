Tennessee lawmakers are proposing a new bill that would make the Monday after the Super Bowl a legal holiday.
Senator London Lamar (D-Memphis-D33) and Representative Joe Towns Jr. (D-Memphis-D84) are the sponsors of SB1344/HB1463.
The bill would create a holiday for the first Monday after the Super Bowl, going into effect immediately if passed into law.
The bill proposes removing Columbus Day and instead trading for a post-Super Bowl holiday.
Columbus Day is observed in October. The new holiday would officially be known as "Super Bowl Monday.