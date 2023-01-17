Tennessee State Senator Becky Massey has introduced a bill that would require law enforcement agencies to create response teams for sexual assault cases. The teams would be composed of members with expertise in fields related to sexual assault response, such as victim advocacy, law enforcement, criminal prosecution, and mental health services. The bill also stipulates that any discussions between the team and the survivor would be kept confidential.
The McNabb Center estimates that only around 31% of all sexual assaults are reported to the police. A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that emergency room visits for sexual assaults increased by 1,533% between 2006 and 2019.
The bill is intended to reduce the burden on survivors by providing them with support and guidance throughout the legal process. If passed, law enforcement agencies would need to form these teams by January 1, 2024.