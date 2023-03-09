Local law enforcement waited tables and collected tips today on behalf of the 18,000 Special Olympic athletes across the state.
Willis Morris with Tennessee Highway Patrol said, "Anything that we can do to help participate and help bring awareness to it or bring some funds. That's what we want to do."
The program provides year-round sports training, competition, health, and education opportunities for adults and children with intellectual disabilities.
"Our athletes don't pay anything to participate, so fundraisers like this are very important," said Jennifer Mcafee of the Special Olympics.
The funds raised will help provide athletes with year-round training, buy their medals and meals, and fundraising events go a long way for the nonprofit.
"Worldwide, they're on track to raise about 1 billion dollars by this fall," said Mcafee.