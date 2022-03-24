Some relief at the grocery store check out counters may be coming to Tennessee. Governor Bill Lee is proposing a 30 day suspension of grocery sales tax.
Prices are up 9% from a year ago and economists said they may continue to rise, but this tax suspension may help shoppers spend a little less.
Governor Lee has proposed to suspend state and local sales tax on groceries for 30 days. He said suspending it is the most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean.
“Our state has the ability to put dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Tennesseans, and I thank members of the General Assembly for their continued partnership in maintaining our fiscally conservative approach," Governor Lee said.
With inflation at a 40 year high, cost of food is skyrocketing and many are struggling to make the impossible choice between food and crucial needs.
Jennifer Fritts with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank said household budgets are very tight and recently more people are needing assistant from the Food Bank.
"This is not a political issue, this is a human issue. Suspending the grocery tax will provide immediate relief to every Tennessean. Our food banks and pantries across the state continue to respond to the hundreds of thousands of individuals who need our help by providing groceries and food assistance to those facing hunger," Fritts said.
UTC Economist Dr. Rafayet Alam said with a grocery store tax suspension, consumers and sellers should benefit.
"Consumers will be benefited because they can buy at a lower price and when they can buy things at a cheaper price, they will probably also buy more and they will help the sellers to sell more," Dr. Alam said.
Dr. Alam said the state may lose some revenue, but not a significant amount.
"During the time of high inflation, they also get high revenue because this sales tax is proportional to prices," Dr. Alam said.
The inflation target rate is 2%, but Dr. Alam said we may not see that for another 4 or 5 years.
"Since the fed has been increasing the rate, probably the pressure from the demand side will ease a bit, but as long as the supply chain disruptions continue, I don't think the inflation will be completed eliminated soon," Dr. Alam said.
The proposal will be included in the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget which will be delivered March 29, 2022.