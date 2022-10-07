Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R) will not consider a statewide pardon for marijuana possession following Pres. Joe Biden's push for the move Thursday, according to a spokesperson.
People convicted federally of simple marijuana possession will be getting a full pardon, Pres. Biden announced Thursday. He also urged state governors to consider a state-level pardon of the crime and to change laws so future convictions would be considered less harshly.
"No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to social media Thursday. "While white and black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, black and brown people are arrested, prosecuted and convicted at disproportionately higher rates."
In Tennessee, marijuana is classified as a schedule one drug, the highest drug classification there is. People convicted of the crime could earn people up to 12 years in jail.
"We will clearly see that it shouldn't be a schedule one drug," said Chattanooga City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod, who has been pushing for decriminalization of the drug for years now. "It is my hope that Governor Lee would be on board to have that de-scheduled."
Local 3 News also contacted Tennessee's representatives and senators from the Chattanooga area for an interview on the topic. We never heard back.
Instead, the lawmakers stuck to messaging on oil production and inflation.
"The reality of Biden's economy is that inflation is crushing Americans, real wages are plummeting, and gas prices are going up again," TN Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R) tweeted Friday.
Coonrod is hoping it means the beginning of the end of the war on drugs.
"It's disproportionate, when it comes to black and brown people that have been historically and traditionally placed in prison due to marijuana, right? And it's just small levels of marijuana that we're talking about."
Local 3 News also contacted Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's (R) office for a response to Biden's announcement. A spokesperson for Kemp said the state's constitution does not give pardon power to the governor and directed us to the state's Board of Pardons and Paroles. The spokesperson did not say whether the governor was in favor of Biden's announcement.