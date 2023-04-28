TN Gov. Bill Lee signs Forever Homes Act into law to accelerate placement of foster/adoptive children

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services stopped in Chattanooga on Monday to sign the Forever Homes Act into law.
The act will support foster and adoptive families and accelerate the placement of children — making adoption finalization go from six to three months.
The law, which came from the Republican governor's office, was written after Tennessee's abortion ban went into effect last year in hopes an easier adoption process would encourage people to choose adoption rather than abortion, Sen. Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin, told lawmakers when carrying Senate Bill 270.
The state has not seen an increase in adoption or foster cases as a result of the abortion ban, Margie Quin, commissioner of the Department of Children's Services, said after Monday's bill signing.
The Tennessee Department of Children's Services said it offers an incentive to families who adopt children from foster care by providing finical assistance for childcare through the age of 12.
This assistance includes current and recent adoptions.
