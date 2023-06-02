On June 1st, the state of Tennessee celebrated 227 years and its two new state songs.
At the Tennessee Statehood Day Celebration, Nashville native and songwriter Debbie Mathis Watts performed her song, “The Tennessee in Me,” - the newest official state song of Tennessee.
The bill to make Watts' Tennessee tune official was sponsored by Senator Ferrell Haile, and Representative Johnny Garret of Sumner County.
This is the second official song added by the volunteer state this year.
Back in April, lawmakers added Steve Earle’s 1988 country rock anthem 'Copperhead Road' to the list.
The announcement for Earle's song was made in Nashville on 4/20, ironically for the song's story about a Vietnam veteran returning home to scratch out a living growing marijuana, though the drug is illegal in Tennessee. The bill to recognize “Copperhead Road” as a state song was put forward by the Democrat state representatives Bo Mitchell and Heidi Campbell.
With the new additions, it officially has the most state songs in the country - with a total of 12.
The previous ten official state songs include:
1925: My Homeland, Tennessee by Roy Lamont Smith, lyrics by Neil Grayson Taylor
1935: When It’s Iris Time in Tennessee by Willa Waid Newman
1955: My Tennessee by Frances Hannah
1965: Tennessee Waltz by Redd Stewart, composed by Pee Wee King
1982:Rocky Top by Boudleaux & Felice Bryant
1992: Tennessee by Vivian Rosie
1996: The Pride of Tennessee by Fred Condon, Thomas Vaughn and Carol Elliot
1996: A Tennessee Bicentennial Rap by Joann Hill Hanks of Signal Mountain
2010: Smoky Mountain Rain by Kyle Fleming & Dennis Morgan
2012: Tennessee by John R. Bean