Tennessee Brew Works and Hutton & Smith Brewing Company are co-hosting the Hazy Trails Bar Crawl on June 17, 2023, supporting Tennessee State Parks and the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy.
The free-to-attend event will consist of an evening of local beer and live music, inviting beer enthusiasts and adventure-seekers alike to explore Chattanooga's beer scene while showing their support for Tennessee State Parks.
Participants are welcome to join the trail anytime throughout the evening.
For every pint of Hazy Trails IPA and State Park Blonde Ale purchased during the crawl, a donation of $1 will be provided to the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy.
The Tennessee State Parks Conservancy is a 501(c)3 organization that supports education, health, and access programs that preserve, protect, and enhance Tennessee's natural areas and parks system.