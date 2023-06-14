TN Black Caucus state legislators to hold town meeting Thursday, June 15th in Chattanooga

The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators will hold a town hall meeting on Thursday, June 15th at 6 p.m. for Chattanooga residents to discuss their concerns with state lawmakers.
Chattanooga Representative Yusuf Hakeem says this is an opportunity for the greater Hamilton County community to have a meaningful interaction with state lawmakers:
“We have not forgotten who we serve and represent: our constituents. We must hear the voices of the people we serve and be held accountable to them.” Knoxville Representative Sam McKenzie, the current TBCSL chairman, says “This is a great opportunity for the people of the 28th District to come and share their ideas and input about what’s happening at the State Legislature and the upcoming August special session on public safety.”
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.
The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators and other local legislators will also have a check presentation at the event for the Bessie Smith Cultural Center and the Booker T. Washington State Park for funding they will be receiving from the Governor’s budget for FY 2024.