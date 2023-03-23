A new bill introduced to the Tennessee General Assembly would make it a crime to falsely accuse someone of being a child's parent.
The bill, known as HB0253 and SB0331, passed the state senate unanimously on March 20.
The bill would make it a misdemeanor when a person commits parentage fraud.
Parentage fraud is when a person fraudulently claims that the victim is the biological parent of a child or fraudulently seeks to be legally established as a child's parent based on the person's status as a biological parent of the child.
This bill creates a new Class A misdemeanor offense of parentage fraud for a person who does the following:
(1) Seeks to legally establish the individual as the biological parent of a child in the person's custody with intent to deprive the individual of property, or to prevent the child's actual biological parent from exercising parental rights to the child; and the person knows or reasonably should know that the individual is not the child's biological parent; or
(2) Seeks to be legally established as a child's parent based on the person's status as a biological parent of the child; and the person knows or reasonably should know that the person is not the child's biological parent.
However, the provisions above do not apply in the following situations:
This act takes effect July 1, 2023, the public welfare requiring it.